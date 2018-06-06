Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gator gets tangled in furniture outside Bradenton home

A Bradenton couple had a surprise visitor over the weekend who rearranged their furniture - for free.Mike and ...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 12:28 AM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 12:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Bradenton couple had a surprise visitor over the weekend who rearranged their furniture - for free.

Scroll for more content...

Mike and Mary Charbonneau said they woke up Sunday morning at their home on Mill Run Road to find all of their patio furniture was rearranged.

Wanting to know who did the rearranging, they checked their home security camera footage and saw a gator in the video.

"There was a gator about five to six feet long in the video," said Mike Charbonneau.

The security video showed the gator rearranging the couples lawn furniture around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Charbonneau's said they've seen gators in nearby ponds, but they've never seen one next to their home.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It