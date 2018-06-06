Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed this Tuesday on CNN:

Scroll for more content...

-- Designer Kate Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide, an NYPD source said.

-- It's election day in eight states, and the one to watch tonight is California. The state is the heart of the progressive resistance to President Trump, but that surge of liberal energy could backfire on Democrats.

-- Fox News got a wave of criticism for showing misleading photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling.

-- The Miss America pageant is scrapping the swimsuit category.

-- Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape charges in court.

-- Puerto Rico has been ordered to hand over death records to CNN and another organization investigating the true toll of Hurricane Maria.

-- Two days after a volcanic eruption that authorities say left at least 69 people dead, Guatemalans are struggling to recover the remains of their friends and relatives.

-- Billionaire Republican megadonor David Koch is stepping down from his roles at Koch Industries, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, and other organizations.

-- It's been 26 days since we saw First Lady Melania Trump. Today, she's stepping in front of press cameras.

-- The home of Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg was "swatted" this morning.

-- Issa Rae hosted "the Oscars of the fashion industry" last night, and took some shots at Kanye West.

-- Speaking of Kanye, his latest album gave us an insight into some of his marital drama. Here's how Kim Kardashian West feels about that.