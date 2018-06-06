White House again refuses to comment on previous false statements

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused again on Tuesday to correct her August statement that President Donald Trump wasn't involved in drafting a misleading statement about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

"I'm not going to go into detail and go into a back-and-forth. I know that you guys would love to engage on matters of conversations between the special counsel and the outside counsel, but we purposefully" remain separate from special counsel matters, Sanders said when pressed by CNN's Pamela Brown.

A day earlier, Sanders referred questions on the matter to the President's outside counsel. The President's lawyer did respond, saying Trump did dictate the statement. Rudy Giuliani later said it was a mistake to say he didn't.

"It was a mistake," Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump in the Russia investigation, said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday. "I swear to God, it was a mistake."

But Sanders insisted she remain "walled off" from the outside counsel's work.

"I'm not going to get into a back-and-forth on that," she said.

Sanders also said Tuesday she believes her "credibility is probably higher than the media's."

"I work every single day to give you accurate and up to date information and I'm going to continue to do that. Frankly, I think my credibility is probably higher than the media's," Sanders said. "I think in large part that's because a lot of you guys spend more of your time focused on attacking the President than reporting the news. I think that if you spent a little bit more of your time reporting the news than trying to tear me down you might actually see that we're working hard to provide you good information."