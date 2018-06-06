Clear
Thousands of gallons of manure spill when farm trailer tips over

A truck carrying liquid manure was involved in an incident that closed a road in Ellington on Tuesday morning....

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A truck carrying liquid manure was involved in an incident that closed a road in Ellington on Tuesday morning.

According to state police, Frog Hollow Road was closed around 7 a.m. at Crane Road because a trailer tipped over and spilled the manure.

Dispatchers said the trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of manure. It rolled into a field and leaked about 3,000 gallons.

Also, between 10 and 15 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene because of the diesel aspect of the spill.

The driver was ok and refused medical treatment.

There's no word on a cause.

