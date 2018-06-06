A truck carrying liquid manure was involved in an incident that closed a road in Ellington on Tuesday morning.
Scroll for more content...
According to state police, Frog Hollow Road was closed around 7 a.m. at Crane Road because a trailer tipped over and spilled the manure.
Dispatchers said the trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of manure. It rolled into a field and leaked about 3,000 gallons.
Also, between 10 and 15 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene because of the diesel aspect of the spill.
The driver was ok and refused medical treatment.
There's no word on a cause.
Related Content
- Thousands of gallons of manure spill when farm trailer tips over
- Tractor-trailer spills 9,000 gallons of gasoline
- Thousands of gallons of oil leaked at Waterbury manufacturer
- Republican infighting over immigration spills over with farm bill collapse
- 1,800 gallons of Vodka stolen from distillery
- Lava spills through Hawaii neighborhood
- Bomb squad responds to manure-filled package sent to Mnuchin's LA home
- Road-rage incident spills out on highway
- Trailer for 'Mamma Mia!' sequel is here
- Netflix airs surprise trailer during Super Bowl