Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 4:33 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York City apartment Tuesday, according to a NYPD source.

Scroll for more content...

A second NYPD source said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. this morning and a suicide note was found.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It