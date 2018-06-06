Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Same-sex couple in SCOTUS cake case describes 'shock and disappointment' at ruling

The same-sex couple who lost a major ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The same-sex couple who lost a major Supreme Court battle with a baker over his refusal on religious grounds to make them a wedding cake told CNN Tuesday they felt "shock and disappointment" over the decision.

Scroll for more content...

"This has been going on for six years and to have it turn out this way was very disappointing," Dave Mullins told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Mullins also took issue with baker Jack Phillips' claim that he could not bake a wedding cake for their ceremony because it went against his religious beliefs. Phillips has also said he doesn't create cakes for Halloween.

"Well, I think it's important that we be clear on this, that Mr. Phillips would not sell us anything for our wedding," Mullins said, "and as far as the example of the Halloween cake goes, you know, any human being could buy a Halloween cake, but only a same-sex couple needs a wedding for a so-called same-sex wedding."

"I don't feel like our case is about a cake," Charlie Craig, Mullins' husband, elaborated. "It's about getting access to public accommodation."

Still, Mullins nodded to some "silver linings" in the narrow ruling.

"I think the most important thing for us that we want people to understand is that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act is still fully in effect in Colorado," he said. "Nothing has changed about that. It is still illegal to turn a gay couple away from a business just because of who they are."

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct Jack Phillips' first name.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It