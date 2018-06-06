Issa Rae goes bold at CFDA fashion awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony -- known as "the Oscars of the fashion industry" -- attracted some star power Monday night.

"Insecure" star Issa Rae hosted the event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

In her opening monologue, Rae took a swipe at Kanye West's controversial remark that 400 years of slavery for African-Americans was a "choice."

"I'm about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it's convenient," she said. "That joke was my choice, just like slavery."

The actress also made a statement with her blue Pyer Moss outfit, which she accessorized with a belt that had a Boris Gardiner song titled "Every N***a Is a Star" on it.

Rae was the first African-American to emcee the event.

West was not present, but his wife, Kim Kardashian West, became the first recipient of the CFDA Influencer Award.

"I'm kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time," the reality TV star said in her acceptance speech.

Other celebs in attendance included West's sister Kendall Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, singer Ciara, model-actress Gigi Hadid and actresses-turned-fashion moguls Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The Fashion Icon Award went to model-actress Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace received the International Award.

A full list of winners can be found at CFDA's site.