Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least 12,000 earthquakes on Hawaii's Big Island in the last 30 days

From earthquakes to seeping lava, Hawaii's Big Island has seen plenty from nature since the first eruptions of Kilaue...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 5:23 AM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 5:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

From earthquakes to seeping lava, Hawaii's Big Island has seen plenty from nature since the first eruptions of Kilauea volcano. And the lava keeps spewing, swallowing homes and igniting fears of more destruction to come.

Scroll for more content...

Here's what the disaster looks like, by the numbers:

12.000 earthquakes

Since May 4, there have been more than 12,000 earthquakes, according to US Geological Survey geologist Janet Babb. The quakes can be felt right near the Kilauea summit, Babb said.

The Big Island usually gets its fair share of quakes. But activity in the last 30 days has far outpaced its historical monthly average of 1,000.

The biggest was a 6.9-magnitude temblor on May 4.

30,000 feet

The tallest ash plume at the summit of Kilauea volcano reached 30,000 feet above sea level, the USGS says.

'Hundreds' of homes

At least 117 homes had earlier been reported destroyed in the four weeks since lava began flowing, according to Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. Overnight Monday, "hundreds" more were destroyed in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland, said Janet Snyder, a Hawaii Civil Defense Service spokeswoman.

The number is sure to grow because assessments aren't finished, Magno said.

7.7 square miles

About 7.7 square miles are covered by lava, which is about 0.2% of Hawaii Island, according to the USGS.

250 feet

The highest lava fountain measured so far has reached 250 feet.

That's a lot of lava, but flow volumes can be extraordinarily difficult to measure, the USGS said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It