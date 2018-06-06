Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deputies rescue abandoned duckling

Butler County deputies rescued a paddle of ducklings and reunited them with their mother Monday morning, but the grou...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 4:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Butler County deputies rescued a paddle of ducklings and reunited them with their mother Monday morning, but the group waddled off without its smallest member.

Scroll for more content...

According to a Facebook post from the Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers, the two deputies crawled down into a sewer to retrieve the trapped ducklings and transport them safely above ground in a cardboard box.

However, the mother duck left without her smallest baby.

Don't worry -- the fuzzy little friend is OK. Deputies will take it to a rescue, according to the post, where it can hopefully live a fowl-bulous life.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It