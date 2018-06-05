Clear

Mother sentenced to 20 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs

A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced t...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:48 PM

A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, 20 years to serve and the balance on probation.

Scroll for more content...

Morgan Summerlin, 25, entered a guilty plea in early May. Her five-year-old and six-year-old daughters are now living with temporary legal guardians because their mother is in prison. They told investigators their mother allowed Richard Office, 78, to molest and rape them in his home.

The daughters said Office kissed and touched them and raped one of them. They said afterward, he gave the girls $100, which their mother immediately took from them.

A jury found Office guilty of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, sexual battery, and child molestation. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 additional years.

Prosecutors also said Summerlin allowed another man, Alfredo Trejo, to abuse the girls. Trejo was convicted of rape, sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation. A judge sentenced him to 25 years and life on probation.

Summerlin pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It