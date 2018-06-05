Clear

Chicago woman dies after jumping from extra-alarm fire

A woman has died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side....

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:48 PM

A woman has died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side.

Scroll for more content...

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Touhy in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside.

A woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Maria Silva.

Another person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It