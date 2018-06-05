Clear

Man killed after falling from cliff on Chattahoochee River

A Douglasville man is dead after falling from a cliff while tubing with a group of friends on the Chattahoochee River...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:40 PM

A Douglasville man is dead after falling from a cliff while tubing with a group of friends on the Chattahoochee River Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

Christian Collis, 25, was with friends around 8:30 p.m. when he fell from the cliff, struck a rocky base and then submerged into the river. His friends tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

County County Fire and a rescue team eventually located Collis at Sandy Spring Park off Akers Drive.

Collis was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the case.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It