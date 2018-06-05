Man killed after falling from cliff on Chattahoochee River

A Douglasville man is dead after falling from a cliff while tubing with a group of friends on the Chattahoochee River Saturday night.
Christian Collis, 25, was with friends around 8:30 p.m. when he fell from the cliff, struck a rocky base and then submerged into the river. His friends tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
County County Fire and a rescue team eventually located Collis at Sandy Spring Park off Akers Drive.
Collis was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the case.
