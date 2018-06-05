Clear

Basketball camp to donate all proceeds to Kilauea relief effort

This summer you can shoot some baskets to put donations into the Hawaii Food Basket and help Kilauea.Ball Out ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 12:07 PM

This summer you can shoot some baskets to put donations into the Hawaii Food Basket and help Kilauea.

Ball Out Hawaii, a basketball training camp for school-aged students, is holding its next set of basketball clinics later this month. While clinics are free, organizers are asking participants to donate at least $5 towards helping those affected by the volcano eruptions.

Founder Elisha Fronda says Ball Out Hawaii will give all the money raised will to the food bank in Hilo. Fronda hopes to raise $2,000.

Clinics start June 12 at Pukele Mini Park.

Sign ups here: https://www.ballouthawaii.com/signups/

You can support their GoFundMe for the Kilauea Relief effort here: https://www.gofundme.com/ballouthawaiikilauea

