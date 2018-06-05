Woman sentenced to six years for road rage Uber driver attack

A Virginia Beach woman has been convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for a road rage attack of an UBER drive back in April 2017.

Jennifer Costa (Jennings) was in court Monday after her husband, also involved in the crime, was sentenced to 24 years in prison on February 27.

Evidence proved that around 11:30 p.m. on April 8, 2017 the victim was working as an Uber driver, entering I-264 Westbound at the oceanfront.

He unintentionally began tailgating a car driven by Jennifer Costa, with her husband, David Costa, in the passenger seat.

The victim was able to pass the Costa's vehicle, but the Costas began following him, tailgating him, and repeatedly flashing their high-beams at him. The victim took the first exit ramp he came upon at First Colonial Road and stopped for a red light he Commonwealth's Attorney Office said.

The Costas then stopped behind the Uber driver. David Costa jumped out of the car, opened the victim's driver's side door, and began yelling at him. Costa then began physically attacking him, and the victim leaned back in his seat to avoid David's blows.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and hit in his right hand during the attack. The victim was able to retrieve a knife from his car, and David fled back to the Costa's vehicle. The victim left the knife behind, but began yelling at the Costas.

Jennifer Costa then accelerated and hit the victim with her car. She then reversed, struck the victim's car, and, at the urging of her husband, tried to hit the victim a second time. The Costas then fled back onto the interstate, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

The victim took a picture of their license plate and realized he was bleeding from the chest so he pulled off the roadway and called police.

Virginia Beach police officers found David and Jennifer near the vehicle's registered address later that night.

The victim survived the attack but reportedly has permanent injury to his legs from being struck by the Costa's car and a scar on his chest from the stab wound.