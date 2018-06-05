Janet Jackson asks police to check on son

Scroll for more content...

Janet Jackson called police Saturday over concern for her 1-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, authorities told CNN.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Kimberly Alexander said deputies made a welfare check on behalf of Jackson Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Pacific Coast Highway where the child was found with his father, Jackson's estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

Alexander said deputies determined that everything was fine and there was no incident.

Authorities did not release any further details.

Jackson quietly married Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, in 2012.

In October 2016, Jackson announced she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 50.

They welcomed their son in January 2017 and separated soon after.

Jackson told Billboard last month that her son "has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper."

"Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else," she said. "Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world."

CNN has contacted reps for Jackson and Al Mana for comment.