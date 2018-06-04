Brown water invades Sanibel Island following Lake Okeechobee release

If you took a trip to Sanibel Island over the weekend, you may have seen a difference in water color along the coast.
Brown water has started to creep into the water on Sanibel.
According to the Sanibel Department of Natural Resources, the brown water is suspected to be a direct result of Lake Okeechobee releases that started Friday.
Historic rainfall in Southwest Florida during May caused the lake to reach levels that exceeded the 17-feet it plateaued at during Hurricane Irma.
Research scientist Richard Bartleson said it could only take a few days for the brown water to start showing up at the beaches in Fort Myers and Sanibel.
