At least seven people were Monday killed by a suicide attack on a meeting of several thousand Islamic scholars in Afghanistan who were discussing issuing a fatwa, or religious ruling, against such attacks.
The bomber, who was on foot, detonated the explosives at around 11:30 a.m. local time near the Loya Jorga hall at the Kabul Polytechnic University, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told CNN. At least nine more people were injured in the blast, which targeted Afghanistan's Ullema Council.
It is not yet known who was behind the attack.
Terrorists have killed dozens of people in Kabul in recent months, including 10 journalists in April.
On May 30, it was the turn of the Interior Ministry to be targeted. A policeman was killed along with a suicide bomber and all seven gunmen.
Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State.
Meanwhile, the Taliban has also increased attacks across the country. The US-backed government in Kabul has been found itself increasingly struggling against terrorist assaults since the withdrawal of the majority of NATO troops in 2014.
Related Content
- Bomber attacks meeting of Islamic scholars in Afghanistan
- France jails Islamic scholar on rape charge, judicial source says
- Islamic State claims attack on Shiite center, 41 dead
- 5 things for December 28: Afghanistan attack, weather, Vladimir Putin
- 14 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province
- Soldiers among 6 killed in Afghanistan car bomb attack
- Journalist killings in Afghanistan: 'An attack on the global media'
- Top Sunni Islam cleric says meeting Pence would 'tear up my identity'
- US B-52 bomber unleashes record-setting payload
- US stealth fighters intercept Russian bombers