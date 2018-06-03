Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bomb threat at Wisconsin Wal-Mart prompts evacuation

Officials in Manitowoc County were notified of a bomb threat on Saturday evening just after 5:00 PM. It happened at t...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 6:18 PM

Officials in Manitowoc County were notified of a bomb threat on Saturday evening just after 5:00 PM. It happened at the Wal-Mart store on 4115 Calumet Ave. The store was evacuated.

Scroll for more content...

The Manitowoc Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Green Bay Police Department for use of their K-9 unit that specialize in explosive detection. They say no explosive devices were found and no one was injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine, but a little cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It