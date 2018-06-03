Clear

Dancing FBI agent's gun goes off, shoots man

An off-duty FBI agent's firearm went off accidentally while he was dancing at a nightclub in Denver.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 11:55 AM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 11:59 AM

Scroll for more content...

An FBI agent's backflip at a club looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.

Video of the off-duty agent showed him unleashing a torrent of dance moves at a Denver bar early Saturday before launching into a back handspring.

But mid-flip, his weapon flew out from his waistband holster.

The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he was picking it back up, Denver police said.

One person was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, Denver police said.

Authorities have not identified the agent because he was not arrested, Denver police community resource officer Marika Putnam said.

Denver police will continue investigating the incident, and the district attorney's office will determine whether charges will be filed against the agent.

The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field.

It's unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunshine, but a little cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It