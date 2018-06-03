Clear

Father's Day Fast Facts

Here is a look at Father's Day, celebrated the third Sunday in June.Facts:...

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 11:48 AM
Updated: Jun. 3, 2018 11:48 AM

Here is a look at Father's Day, celebrated the third Sunday in June.

Scroll for more content...

Facts:
June 17, 2018 - Father's Day

According to Hallmark, Father's Day is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion with 72 million cards given every year.

Fifty percent of all Father's Day cards are purchased for fathers, according to Hallmark. Almost 20 percent of Father's Day cards are given to husbands.

The US Census Bureau estimates there were 70.1 million fathers in the United States in 2008.

Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, is credited with starting Father's Day after hearing a sermon on Mother's Day while attending church with her father.

Dodd wanted to honor her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised six children after his wife died during childbirth.

Timeline:
1910 - Spokane celebrates the first Father's Day on June 19.

1924 - President Calvin Coolidge publicly supports plans for a national Father's Day.

1966 - President Lyndon Johnson signs a proclamation calling for Father's Day to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

1972 - President Richard Nixon signs into law a permanent recognition of Father's Day.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunshine, but a little cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It