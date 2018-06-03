Dickson County reeling from months of tragedies

Tragedy after tragedy has sent ripples through the Dickson County community.

Scroll for more content...

The community is still desperately searching for the body of a 5-year-old boy whose father confessed to killing him two months ago. And now, they are faced with another tragedy – the murder of a husband, father and sheriff's deputy who fearlessly protected his community.

Today searchers were out scouring parts of Dickson County looking for the remains of Joe Clyde Daniels.

However, that search is definitely overshadowed by the latest tragedy - the killing of Sgt. Daniel Baker

On Saturday, we found neighbors honoring Baker, and working to find Joe Clyde.

Joyce Keller spent hours making black and blue ribbons putting them on trees and the doors of First Baptist Church in Dickson.

"It makes you think about it more, but in a good fashion," said Keller. "(Baker) was a good man, for the community."

In front of the church sits a Dickson County Sheriff's cruiser, replicating the one belonging to Sgt. Daniel Baker. Neighbors stopped by to place balloons, flowers, and messages for the slain deputy.

Just a few miles from the church, more than 40 people are out searching for the remains of Joe Clyde Daniels.

Dave Raider with Texas EquuSearch said, "I want to bring this baby home so the individuals responsible for this tragedy, they need to pay for it."

The search for Daniels has gone on since early April.

"Fast forward about eight weeks, the canopy is thick, you've got weeds that are overgrown," said Raider. "It's brutally hot, and you factor in that he's not going to be the same size before."

Today's search focused on areas north of Interstate 40 in eastern Dickson County.

Those who have been a part of this search from the beginning, know the last few months, and past few days have been devastating.

Raider said, "I think they're hurting tremendously, especially with the loss of one of their own, then you toss in there that they lost one of their children with little Joe. But you know what? They're resilient, they keep bouncing back, they still - they're cracked but they're not broken."

Sgt. Baker's memorial service will take place this Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the funeral on Tuesday.