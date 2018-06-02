Hang glider pilot dies in crash at Mountain Home Gunfighter Skies air show

A hang glider who crashed onto the runway at Mountain Home Air Force Base during Saturday's Gunfighter Skies air show has died from his injuries.
Witnesses tell us the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Announcers of the event assured the crowd the hang glider pilot, Dan Buchanan, was receiving proper medical attention as he was taken to Boise via life flight. We've now learned he succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses say the crash happened moments after Buchanan finished stunts with another plane, but as soon as he released a cable, the crowd watched him nose dive into the runway.
The air show was halted as EMS and first responders rushed to the runway. The remainder of Saturday's airshow has been canceled. No word yet if activities will resume as scheduled on Sunday.
