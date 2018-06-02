Clear

Man in Burlington accused of driving under the influence, fatally hitting a man on a moped with a truck and then leaving the scene

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 6:51 PM
Updated: Jun. 2, 2018 6:51 PM

A pickup truck driver is accused of driving drunk, fatally hitting a man on a moped in Burlington and then leaving the scene.

Tyler Scott Laplaca, 21, of Elon, faces multiple charges in the hit-and-run death of Anton Lydell Downey, 46, of Burlington.

Burlington police were called to the 2100 block of South Church Street/US Hwy. 70 across from the Autobell car wash at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck that hit the victim on a moped.

Laplaca left the scene, but was arrested by a trooper about a mile away for speeding and driving without headlights, according to a police press release.

Police said the suspect's blood alcohol content was .14, significantly higher than the legal driving limit of .08. The front of the his truck was also damaged.

Laplaca has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run. He's been jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

A portion of South Church Street was closed for more than four hours, but has since reopened.

