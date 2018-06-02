Settle in with these weekend reads

A cop trying to get his community to see him differently. A chef trying to change how people see the food industry. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
US-funded police accused of illegal killings
The US has quietly funded and equipped elite paramilitary police officers in El Salvador who are accused of illegal executions in the fight against gangs like MS-13.
The felons found driving for Uber
A convicted killer is one of thousands of shady drivers who cleared screening processes. Here's how rideshare companies have fought stronger checks.
The ex-con, $28k and Avenatti
Michael Avenatti's law firm was suddenly forced into bankruptcy by a minor debt. The timing let him avoid being questioned in an $18 million dispute.
She needed to change her body to be her true self. But first came months of red tape
Trans people fighting for gender affirming care face long waits and repeated insurance denials. And it's taking a heavy toll.
Blue state, red valley
The children of immigrants haven't forgotten how they were targeted in one of California's last conservative strongholds. Now, they hope to flip it.
An Atlanta police program is trying to change the way people think about cops
Two years ago, Mike Costello moved into a racially diverse Atlanta neighborhood as part of an initiative to better integrate police officers with the cities they patrol. He's out to prove to his community that he's there to help.
Not a great female chef. A great chef, period.
When Dominique Crenn was named the world's best female chef by the prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants List in 2016, she was honored. She was also outraged.
Opinion: Why Amazon Prime should be free to everyone
For more than a decade, states have fueled the expansion of Amazon Prime, protecting its low prices and helping the company pad its coffers, writes tax attorney Paul Rafelson. Now it's time to explore whether Prime should be free.
