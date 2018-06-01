VIDEO: Hit and run suspect taken into custody following crash during police chase

Brighton police have a suspect in custody in connection with a felony hit and run.
The suspect was taken into custody after crashing during a police chase.
Around 3:00 p.m. officer patrolling near Brighton Mall spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe that was wanted in connection with a hit and run accident that happened just minutes before near eastbound I-96 and Pinckney Road.
Officers attempted to stop the suspect. That driver kept going until he was slowed by traffic.
Police say he then flipped the officer off and fled east on I-96.
Police gave chase and the suspect crashed near eastbound I-96 and Haggerty Road.
He was taken to Botsford Hospital.
Police say heroin and and other drugs are suspected in the incident.
