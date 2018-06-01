Student, 7, hit in head by foul ball during baseball game

A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in the head by a foul ball at a Great Lakes Loons game.

Ryan Webber said his daughter, Lena, has a small skull fracture, concussion and some whiplash. She's being observed at Covenant Hospital, but doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

"Lena is resting now but currently holding down food and has read a book and went for a walk," Webber said.

Loons Chief Operating Officer Scott Litle said the girl was on the right field berm when she was hit by the ball during the fourth or fifth inning.

Webber said Lena was at the game for their School Kids Day event. She attends Zilwaukee Schools.

Webber said if his daughter keeps holding down food doctors will let her go home Thursday.

TV5 asked Litle if the safety nets should be expanded.

"This will be something that we look at and make a determination whether the netting can be expanded and if it should be expanded," Litle said.

He said the safety nets in place already exceed baseball guidelines.

"Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball both recommend to the near sides of the dugouts. When we put up the netting and expanded two years ago, we extended to the far side. So we far exceed what is recommended by Minor League and Major League Baseball right now for the safety of our fans," Litle said.

The nets aren't everywhere though. That is why Litle urges everyone to keep their eyes on the ball when attending a game.

"We encourage fans to pay attention because you know there's times when balls do make their way onto the seating areas of the stadium," Litle said.

Webber said he reached out to TV5 because he wanted to make sure everyone who heard about this incident knew his daughter is going to make a full recovery.

Litle said he is relieved to hear that.

"We've been in contact with the family. We're going to work out maybe trying to get her back out to a game, meet some of the players and have a fun night here at the ballpark," Litle said.