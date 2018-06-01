Clear
Novak Djokovic loses cool but not match at French Open

Novak Djokovic lost his cool at the French Open on Friday but crucially for the Serb, not his third-round match....

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 3:19 PM

Novak Djokovic lost his cool at the French Open on Friday but crucially for the Serb, not his third-round match.

Indeed when the 12-time grand slam winner beat a grieving Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 on a gray, wet day in Paris, it marked a continuation of the momentum Djokovic gained in reaching the semifinals of the Rome Masters last month.

READ: Who can stop Nadal?

Meanwhile, second-seed Alexander Zverev survived for the second straight round by fending off a match point against Damir Dzumhur, 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-5. In collecting a maiden top-50 win at a grand slam for the much hyped German, it was a hurdle overcome.

One more win and the 21-year-old reaches a first grand slam quarterfinal.

But women's fourth seed Elina Svitolina was upset by Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 7-5.

Make that Dr. Buzarnescu. The Romanian earned a doctorate in Physical Education and Sport largely when injured. She sits at 33rd in the rankings after beginning 2017 at 540th.

Tough competitor

Bautista Agut is a fine competitor who makes opponents dig in and also took a set off Djokovic at the French Open in 2016, when the former world No. 1 won Roland Garros to land a fourth straight major. Djokovic is hoping to return to those heady days following an elbow injury and loss of motivation.

Losing his temper recently in matches has been a good sign for some onlookers -- an indication that the hunger is back.

They would have liked then what Djokovic did in the second-set tiebreak Friday: Missing a forehand at 6-6 when in control of the point, he slammed his racket into the clay several times in disgust.

Riding the momentum Bautista Agut subsequently took a 5-3 lead in the third set but couldn't serve it out. Winning a pivotal 31-shot rally at 4-5, 30-30 when his opponent failed to put away a backhand close to the net, was perhaps the turning point.

Djokovic celebrated when clinching the affair in three hours, 48 minutes before partaking in a warm exchange with the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut, whose mother died unexpectedly last week.

He'll face another Spaniard on Saturday, Fernando Verdasco, and that probably won't be easy, either.

Visit CNN.com/tennis for more news, features and videos

Though 34, Verdasco -- who upended fourth-seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets -- remains hugely fit and knows his way around a clay court.

He owns a more than respectable 3-3 record against Djokovic on clay, too.

Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets

Tied 1-1 in sets, Djokovic trailed 5-3 in third

Alexander Zverev saves match point to beat Damir Dzumhur

Elina Svitolina upset in women's draw

