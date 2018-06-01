A child was rescued after falling off of Kerr Lock and Dam in LeFlore County Thursday (May 31), according to LeFlore County authorities.
Scroll for more content...
According to investigators, the boy was with his friends and family on the rocks near the water when he fell in. The Corps of Engineers had a boat on the water and were able to rescue him.
The Corps of Engineers said they believe he is going to be okay.
He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Related Content
- Child Rescued After Falling Off Of Kerr Lock And Dam
- Warriors coach Kerr blasts lawmakers after Parkland
- Flynn: From 'lock her up' to (maybe) locked up
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why team still won't be visiting the White House
- Pharmacy locks up African-American hair products
- Indiana GOP locked candidate out of database
- 'Spiderman' granted French citizenship after rescuing child from Paris balcony
- Father of child in 'Spiderman' rescue was playing Pokemon Go
- Coat Guard rescues two after falling through ice
- Police say lock up and be cautious this holiday season