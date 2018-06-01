Clear
Suspect accused of killing Dickson County deputy in custody

The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been t...

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 3:22 PM

The TBI has confirmed that Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday, has been taken into custody.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, Wiggins was found on Pumpkin Branch Road on Friday morning.

Wiggins has been taken to TriStar Natchez ER off Highway 46 in Dickson.

The TBI announced the news of the arrest, saying "teamwork and diligence has paid off."

According to NBC News, Wiggins took Sgt. Daniel Baker's gun and car on Wednesday morning. Wiggins and his girlfriend took the car and then ditched it, according to Paul McCallister, the director of the Dickson County Emergency Communications Center.

The general theme is a clearing sky.
