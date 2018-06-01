Kanye West releases new album, Ye

After a series of controversial Twitter rants, Kanye West has released his much-anticipated album, Ye

The rapper unveiled the album Thursday night at a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The event was livestreamed online, and featured a select group of celebrities such as Chris Rock, along with journalists from the industry, who detailed the party on social media. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, also attended a day after her meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform.

"Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party," she tweeted.

In recent weeks, the rapper has made headlines after suggesting that the enslavement of African-Americans in the US was a "choice," sparking major backlash.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years," he said during a TMZ interview at its headquarters. "For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

West has also opened up about his mental health, his family, and his art .