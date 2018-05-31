Deputy helps deliver baby

A deputy for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office just had one of the most memorable experiences of his career.
Deputy James Breslin was on his way to work when a black SUV pulled up beside him. The driver told Deputy Breslin his wife was in labor and the baby's head was sticking out.
Moments after the driver and deputy pulled over the baby made his grand entrance.
"The baby's coming, and I think I just saw a baby movement and I reached down with my right hand and the baby came out... like, shot out..." the deputy said.
"It was the most crazy, beautiful, wonderful experience, Breslin said.
The baby's mother later said, " I could tell, I could tell it was an overwhelming situation but he (the deputy) was much needed. He was much needed there."
The baby's name is Charlie and everyone is doing well.
