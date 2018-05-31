Clear

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in deaths of mother, son

Posted: May. 31, 2018 4:33 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 4:33 PM

An ex-boyfriend is accused of killing a mother and her 9-year-old son in their Burlington apartment in March, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Ward, 48, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden.

Ward had been in a relationship with Kramer from December 2016 to May 2017, and officials said Ward believed "Kramer was responsible for destroying him."

