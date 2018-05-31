Kasich: Trump should condemn Roseanne's tweets

Scroll for more content...

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich called on President Donald Trump Thursday to speak out against comedian Roseanne Barr's racist tweets, which led to the cancellation of her hit ABC sitcom.

"Of course he should condemn it," Kasich said in an interview on CNN Thursday. "It's is ridiculous."

He added later, "Let me be clear. What she did and what she said is totally wrong. The President should have condemned it."

ABC canceled "Roseanne" after Barr, a Trump supporter and the show's main star, made a racist reference to former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter.

Kasich told CNN Thursday that Barr's tweets should be a chance for Americans to "think about the way we behave" and said "we need to respect one another."

Trump, who once touted the show's ratings, has so far withheld criticism of Barr's tweets but took a shot at Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which is the partner company to ABC News, asking why he hasn't received an apology for what he described as "horrible statements" made about him on the network.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Wednesday that "no one is defending" Barr's remarks and called them "inappropriate," but she also excoriated the media for what she said was unfair treatment of the Trump administration.

Kasich, whose term ends in January, was a 2016 primary challenger to Trump and has not ruled out a 2020 presidential bid.