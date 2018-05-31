Local teens call for discussion to end gun violence with 'promposal'

High school students are demanding action against gun violence by asking the CEO of Smith and Wesson to prom.

Students from Springfield and Boston came together on Wednesday to officially extend their invitation.

Those students have asked to meet with him several times and all requests have yet to be answered.

They stood in unison across from the company on Roosevelt Avenue and walked across the street to hand the security guard an invitation to prom.

Students told Western Mass News that this is just another way of getting him in a room to talk about gun violence in the United States.

They're associated with the Pioneer Valley Project in Springfield and B-Peace from Boston.

They have been coming out to Smith and Wesson for months, and said they are not getting any response, so that's why they are trying a different method

They also used social media to get the word out about what they are doing, and also Facebook live streamed the entire event.

Even though only eight students came, they believe they are speaking for so many more

"We don't expect him to go to prom with us but it's a way to get him in a room. Everyone deserves to go to prom," said Central High School student Johemy Vilchez.

Western Mass News has reached out to Smith and Wesson for comment on this display and they have not responded yet.