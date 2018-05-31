Clear

Boise football team saves lives of pair after crash

A Boise football team is being heralded as heroes after saving the lives of two crash victims after coming across the...

Posted: May. 31, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 3:47 PM

A Boise football team is being heralded as heroes after saving the lives of two crash victims after coming across the scene of a vehicle which had rolled over and trapped two people inside.

The team sprung into action, rushing out of the three vans filled with Treasure Valley kids, and rushing to the aid of the people inside the vehicle, helping a man get to safety before working together to lift the car and enable a woman to get free.

They came across the wreck as they traveled back from the 13u Rocky Mountain Football League championships, where they were able to win the title in San Jose. The Boise Black Knights are filled with players from all over the valley, according to their coach.

