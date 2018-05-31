Mother arrested after infant found dead in dryer

A Poinsett County woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her one-month-old daughter.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal was arrested after deputies found the infant dead at a mobile home on Ritch Road near the Jackson County line around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I'm shocked, like, how could you do that to a baby? That's sad," said Ashtyn Hayse, who lives nearby.

Two of baby Caseleigh's aunts told WREG the infant's father found his daughter dead inside a dryer.

They said both he and Neal were initially arrested, but that charges against him were later dropped.

Neal has been charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Family said Neal has four remaining children.

The sheriff's office didn't specify how Caseleigh died, but said her body was being to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.