Chelsea halts UK stadium project due to 'investment climate'

Posted: May. 31, 2018 9:35 AM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 9:35 AM

Chelsea Football Club has put plans for a new UK stadium on hold.

The London soccer club blamed "the current unfavorable investment climate" for the decision in a short statement issued on Thursday.

"No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur," Chelsea said in the statement. "The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision."

The club is owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The team was granted permission in January 2017 to build a new stadium in London.

-- Vasco Cotovio contributed reporting.

