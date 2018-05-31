Woman arrested after shooting of Tennessee deputy, but manhunt continues for 2nd suspect

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a sheriff's deputy whose body was found in Tennessee after responding to suspicious vehicle report.

Scroll for more content...

Erika Castro-Miles, 38, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Investigators said Castro-Miles "participated" in Wednesday morning's shooting of Dickson County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker but did not release more details about the investigation.

Baker, a 10-year law enforcement veteran, had responded to a resident's 911 call about a suspicious vehicle about 7 a.m. in Dickson County -- just over 40 miles west of Nashville, TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

After a period of not being able to contact the deputy, Baker's vehicle was tracked with GPS in a wooded area about 2 miles from the location of the initial call by an officer from another agency, according to TBI. Baker was dead in his vehicle.

Manhunt underway

Authorities continue searching for suspect Steven Joshua Wiggins.

Investigators identified Wiggins from video from the area, Niland said. She said a unidentified woman was being interviewed in connection with the case.

"You can see what can transpire from something that we think is just a suspicious vehicle," an emotional Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told reporters.

Wiggins has been added to the TBI's 10 most wanted list and a $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

He is also wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff's office and TBI for aggravated assault and theft in a separate case.

Wiggins and Castro-Miles were identified as acquaintances, according to TBI.

A 'faithful servant'

Bledsoe said Baker joined the sheriff's office full time in 2008, and became a member of the special operations unit in 2013. He was married and has a daughter.

"There's not much I can say today other than our hearts are shattered," Bledsoe said.

"This is one of our best deputies. He's a supervisor. He's worked his way up to sergeant on patrol. He's one of the guys who puts it on the line every day to keep our community safe."

Baker once helped rescue a woman trapped under water in a vehicle and, more recently, helped capture a gunman at a shooting outside a theater, according to Bledsoe.

Bledsoe had a message for Wiggins: "If he is listening or anyone listening that knows him, that can talk some sense into him that he will turn himself in, that's what he needs to do."

Baker's mother, Veronica Bryan, described him as a kind and compassionate young man in a statement to the station.

"He loved his family, and adored his wife and daughter," the statement said. "He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He served his country in the Marines and came home to serve his community. He was a faithful servant to all."