Clear

ISIS claims attack on Afghan Interior Ministry

At least one police officer was killed and five others injured in an attack on the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul ...

Posted: May. 31, 2018 6:12 AM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 6:12 AM

At least one police officer was killed and five others injured in an attack on the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday, according to police.

Scroll for more content...

Ten assailants attacked the ministry after an explosives-laden vehicle detonated at the front gate of the compound, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. All the attackers were killed by security forces after a nearly two-hour assault.

Danish did not provide information on any civilian casualties.

ISIS Claims Responsibility

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack a few hours later in a statement released by ISIS' media wing, Amaq Agency. The Amaq statement did not provide the names or specify the number of attackers.

Kabul has suffered several attacks claimed by ISIS this year including a suicide blast at a voter registration center last month that killed 57 people.

ISIS also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in April that killed 31 people across the Afghan capital, including 10 journalists.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It