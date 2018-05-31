Biltmore Village Cleans Up from Flooding

The heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning caused a mess in Biltmore Village.

The roads there are covered in mud, and some businesses flooded.

The storm swallowed up Swannanoa River Road. Around 1 a.m., a father and daughter got stranded. The fire department came to rescue them. Tuesday afternoon the car still was across from Antique Tobaco Barn.

"Some folks have just said 'Hey ya'll at least it's not raining anymore.' I don't think as they walk around anybody's been really aware of the chaos we've been dealing with," said Josh Braden, of the Antique Tobacco Barn.

While crews worked on the road, Biltmore Village needed more work. The roads and sidewalks were covered with mud. Power washers were being used to get the mud off of steps, but it was difficult to erase the storm's force.

Brooks Brothers needs a new floor. The store manager was thankful that's all she needs.

"I opened the doors basically to basically kind of a silt covered floor everywhere. Fortunately, I don't think there were more than a couple of inches," said Allison Mills, Brooks Brothers' Store Manager.

The cleaning crews stayed busy.

"It's good to have the steady work. It's kind of a bummer, you know. It's at the expense of people's businesses. It's good for us though," said Jeff Anderson of Dr. Junk and Mr. Fix-It.

Because of the damage, Brooks Brothers never opened. Other stores sent sales their way if they didn't have the right size. They hope to open Wednesday night.

Miller said this clean up is nothing compared to 2004.