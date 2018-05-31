Teen charged in connection with roommate's suicide

A North Woodstock mother is searching for answers in her son's death after authorities say his roommate helped him commit suicide.

Scroll for more content...

Earlier this month, Michael Buskey was found dead of a gunshot wound in the woods near his Plymouth apartment. His death was ruled a suicide.

Buskey's mother Jennifer Phelps arrived at Grafton Superior Court wearing a shirt with a picture of her late son, whom she called "Mikey," on it.

"He loved helping his friends. He was always there for people if they needed him," Phelps said.

She said her son had troubles in the past but that he was getting better and that the news of his death just didn't add up.

"I think there's a lot more behind it. My personal opinion -- I can't speak for anybody else -- in my personal opinion, I think there's a lot more behind it than meets the eye," Phelps said.

Phelps said that feeling is growing even more now that one of her son's roommates is facing charges connected to his death.

Parker Hogan was arrested by Plymouth police, charged with causing or aiding a suicide involving death, along with three counts of falsifying physical evidence. He was arraigned Tuesday at Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill.

Court documents revealed disturbing details about the hours leading up to Buskey's death, saying that Hogan helped plan Buskey's suicide.

A police report says the two went into a wooded area near their apartment, where they practiced ways for Buskey to shoot himself.

Documents show Hogan then left the woods, waited until he heard a gunshot and returned to make sure Buskey was dead.

He called police and Buskey's father the next morning.

"It's a Class B felony, so that's anywhere from 3 ½ to seven years maximum," prosecutor Paul Fitzgerald said.

Legal analyst Kirsten Wilson said the fact that Hogan waited until the next day to report Buskey's death makes the case rare.

"I think it's going to be a tough defense to put forward, that he didn't believe this was a probable outcome," Wilson said.

As the case moves through the court system, Buskey's mother is hoping it will provide answers.

"I just hope that everything comes to light and people will see what really happened," Phelps said.

Hogan's defense attorney entered not guilty-pleas on his behalf for all four charges, which Wilson said will be important in the case.

"There are allegations that he got rid of a suicide note, that he had wiped fingerprints off of the gun and alcohol nips that were involved in the planning, I believe," she said. "Those are going to go towards that he knew full well what was going to happen when Buskey was left alone in the woods by Hogan."

The defense had no comment following the arraignment.