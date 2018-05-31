Two pieces of ammunition were found inside the bathroom of Litchfield High School Wednesday, prompting a lockdown.
Scroll for more content...
A news release from the Illinois State Police said the ammo was found at 8:40 a.m. and the school immediately initiated their safety protocol.
A district employee said the high school and middle school were on a 'soft lockdown'. Students were being dismissed to their parents around 10:00.
The view from Skyzoom4 showed multiple police officers, some carrying long guns, walking around the school.
Wednesday was the last day of classes, and schools were to be dismissed before noon, the district said.
Related Content
- Ammunition found inside Illinois school, prompting lockdown
- Bobcat family prompts lockdown of high school in Anthem
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Report of possibly armed man prompts lockdown of medical center in Santa Ana
- Idaho's largest school district changes lockdown policy
- 14-year-old Winter Haven student arrested after gun, ammunition and two knives found in backpack
- 3 Bodies Found in Vehicle, Prompting Homicide Investigation
- Arizona man says he sold ammunition to Las Vegas killer
- Kroger raises minimum age to 21 for gun, ammunition purchases
- Married couple found dead inside home