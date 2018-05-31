Clear

Hero teacher from Indiana school shooting meets students at baseball game

Jason Seaman, the hero teacher who stopped a school shooter at Noblesville West Middle School Friday, was honored at ...

Posted: May. 30, 2018 9:12 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 9:12 PM

Jason Seaman, the hero teacher who stopped a school shooter at Noblesville West Middle School Friday, was honored at a baseball game Monday morning.

The game was an Indiana Sectional Championship baseball game between Noblesville High School and Hamilton Southeastern High School.

A moment of silence was held before Seaman arrived, then students began chanting Seaman's name, "Mis-ter Sea-man!"

In an especially powerful moment, Seaman walked to some of his students who wanted to see him, with a fence separating them. The students said they were glad to see him, and he gave them some high-fives.

"If it weren't for him, we, that could have been so much worse. He literally risked his life for us," said Niah Johnson, 8th grade.

"At some point soon, I want to shake that man's hand. He's an absolute hero. He's actually the reason that my daughter is here today," said Ryan Lowry, parent.

Police say Seaman, 29, tackled a student who started firing in his classroom Friday morning. He was shot three times during the incident, but released from the hospital Saturday.

Noblesville Schools is selling T-shirts to raise money for Seaman and the other victim in the shooting, Ella Whistler. Whistler's family said she is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children. Noblesville sold out of T-shirts at the game, raising more than $10,000 for Seaman and Whistler.

