Clear

Man Fatally Shot While Driving Crashes Car in Chicago

A man was shot and killed in his vehicle Wednesday, leading to a crash in the city's South Loop.The shooting h...

Posted: May. 30, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:28 PM

A man was shot and killed in his vehicle Wednesday, leading to a crash in the city's South Loop.

Scroll for more content...

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

The 30-year-old man has been identified by friends as Zachary Stoner. He went by "Zack TV" and was a popular Chicago video blogger in the hip hop community.

Stoner was shot in his head and neck before his Jeep drove up on a curb and crashed into a light pole.

He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A Chevy Caprice was also involved in the crash. Witnesses said a group of people jumped out of the Caprice and got into a third car that drove off.

The third car was possibly gold or tan. There is no word on any other injuries.

No one was in custody.

Stoner interviewed a number of Chicago rappers and was known for his authenticity and rawness in his vlogging. He has a very large social media following, especially on YouTube, where he has posted thousands of videos.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It