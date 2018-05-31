Clear

Landslide hits vehicles on highway

Interstate 40 was closed for several hours Tuesday because of a mudslide by the Buncombe/McDowell County line....

Posted: May. 30, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 3:27 PM

Interstate 40 was closed for several hours Tuesday because of a mudslide by the Buncombe/McDowell County line.

Fire officials said the slide hit the vehicles at mile marker 67 near Old Fort Mountain.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews from Buncombe and McDowell counties and State Highway Patrol responded to a report of several vehicles being stuck in the mud just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported.

One of the drivers called News 13. She said she was unable to get out of her car and the first responders were there to help.

Authorities are trying to move the barrier in the middle of the road to get traffic flowing again.

Highway Patrol said the interstate reopened at 1:10 a.m.

