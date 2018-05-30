5 things for May 30: Roseanne, South China Sea, ex-USC gynecologist

So, how did anti-bias-training sessions at Starbucks-work out? Here's a recap, plus everything-else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Roseanne

Welp, there goes that. If "Reboot of nostalgic TV show canceled after beloved star of yesteryear is racist on Twitter" isn't a 2018 headline, we don't know what is. The oft-discussed ABC show was axed Tuesday after Roseanne Barr tweeted an insult to a former Obama aide,-referring to her as a product of-the-"Muslim brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes." Barr also targeted Chelsea Clinton, falsely saying Clinton was married to a nephew of George Soros, whom she called a Nazi in another tweet. Within hours, the network-canceled the show, and the-president of ABC Entertainment released a statement calling the ape tweet "abhorrent." Entertainers and figures from around the TV world supported the network's decision to cancel the show. Despite its high ratings, the reboot has been a source of controversy since the first episode because of its pro-Trump angle and the volatile musings of its star.

2. South China Sea

Tensions over the disputed South China Sea have heated up in recent weeks.-The Chinese government, which claims much of the region as its sovereign territory, has established a significant military presence there, but other countries such as the United States say the strategically important and resource-rich area is in international waters. On Tuesday,-US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the United States will continue "a steady drumbeat" of naval exercises to challenge China's increased militarization of the area.-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also has strong feelings about the South China Sea: He says if China-unilaterally mines the region's rich natural resources, which include oil and natural gas reserves, the Philippines is prepared to go to war.

3. Ex-USC gynecologist

Fifty-two former patients of a gynecologist who treated thousands of women at the University of Southern California have reported they may have been victims of inappropriate and possibly criminal behavior. Police estimate Dr. George Tyndall may have seen 10,000 patients during his nearly 30 years of work there, and they suspect there could be more alleged victims among these women.-Tyndall was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, USC says. The scandal is already leaving a mark on the-campus:-Last week, university-President C.L. Max Nikias-agreed to step down-after current and former students signed an online petition demanding his resignation. CNN has been unable to reach Tyndall for comment. But he has told the Los Angeles Times, "I have never had any sexual urges" toward patients. He also described his examinations as thorough and appropriate.

4. Immigration

There has been a lot of rhetoric and misinformation about immigration issues-recently. You know those 1,500 children the government reportedly "lost" or said are "missing"? They're probably not lost or missing. The viral photo of children in a detention center that's been shared by both liberals and conservatives alike? It's from 2014, but it likely doesn't show children who were ripped from their families at the border. The White House has been sharing misinformation, too.-White House adviser Stephen Miller said-Tuesday-that Democrats are to blame for the "crisis" at the border-and for defending "loopholes" that migrants exploit. In reality, there is no "crisis" at the border in terms of number of crossings. The "loopholes" Miller seems to refer to are in fact long-held asylum protocols, and there have been several Republican factions that have rejected some of the administration's more hard-line-immigration proposals.

5. Puerto Rico

A shocking new figure is raising questions about the real-toll of last year's Hurricane Maria. According to a report in a prestigious medical journal, an estimated 4,645 people died in Maria and its aftermath in Puerto Rico. That figure dwarfs Puerto Rico's official death toll of 64, which the article's authors called a "substantial underestimate." The death toll has long been a source of argument, but before this study, it was assumed-Maria contributed to about 1,000 deaths. The exact death toll will probably be hard to pin down-since unsafe conditions in the US territory have persisted for so long-after the storm.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Pornography. It's available. It's available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there's pornography there."

US Rep. Diane Black, R-Tennessee, who points to pornography, along with violent movies and the deterioration of families, as contributing to gun violence in schools.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

One million people in France quit smoking last year.

Smokers, take heart: If the French can do it, so can you!

The hottest ticket in Vegas right now? Hockey.

For those of you not in the know, Las Vegas has a hockey team. And, um, it's only a few potential wins away from being a Stanley Cup champ.

Ohio police offer to test residents' meth for Zika.

It's an unusual post on Facebook, for sure. But an official says it's a way to catch people's attention and help those who need treatment.

Los Angeles to Shanghai in five hours? Supersonic air travel could make it so.

Yes please! Literally anything to avoid another in-flight meal.

America Ferrera has a baby.

Welcome to the world, Sebastian Piers Williams! He's the TV star's first child.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20

That's how many days it will be since first lady Melania Trump has been seen in public.

AND FINALLY

Want to see a trick?

It took me a long time to convince my brain that some of this cigar box juggling stuff is real. (Click to view.)