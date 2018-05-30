1-year-old found wandering alone on busy road

Drivers were stunned to see a little boy by himself alongside a busy road.

A witness called the Lee County Sheriff's Office when a 1-year-old boy wandered through a bank parking lot.

Deputies learned the boy made his way down Old Olga Road and alongside Palm Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

"It was a miracle this kid didn't get hit by a car," Luis Ortiz told 4 In Your Corner.

Ortiz saw the little boy while he was stopped at the light near the old Bank of America building.

"How can you miss a little kid," Ortiz asked. "How'd he get all the way over here," he added.

Deputies found the small child with a soaked diaper. It turns out the 1-year-old was barefoot and had scabbing on his left hand.

"It perplexes me because I can't understand how that can happen," Marilyn Laino said. "It makes me sick," she added.

Deputies returned the boy to his family. Investigators found out the parents were asleep and left a 13-year-old in charge of the baby.

The lack of supervision allowed the boy to leave through a door by the garage.

"We got to keep an eye on them. You can't for one second," Ortiz said. "Especially a little kid like that! He doesn't know better," he added.