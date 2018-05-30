Clear

1-year-old found wandering alone on busy road

Drivers were stunned to see a little boy by himself alongside a busy road.A witness called the Lee County Sher...

Posted: May. 30, 2018 6:39 AM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 6:39 AM

Drivers were stunned to see a little boy by himself alongside a busy road.

Scroll for more content...

A witness called the Lee County Sheriff's Office when a 1-year-old boy wandered through a bank parking lot.

Deputies learned the boy made his way down Old Olga Road and alongside Palm Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

"It was a miracle this kid didn't get hit by a car," Luis Ortiz told 4 In Your Corner.

Ortiz saw the little boy while he was stopped at the light near the old Bank of America building.

"How can you miss a little kid," Ortiz asked. "How'd he get all the way over here," he added.

Deputies found the small child with a soaked diaper. It turns out the 1-year-old was barefoot and had scabbing on his left hand.

"It perplexes me because I can't understand how that can happen," Marilyn Laino said. "It makes me sick," she added.

Deputies returned the boy to his family. Investigators found out the parents were asleep and left a 13-year-old in charge of the baby.

The lack of supervision allowed the boy to leave through a door by the garage.

"We got to keep an eye on them. You can't for one second," Ortiz said. "Especially a little kid like that! He doesn't know better," he added.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It