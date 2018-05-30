Hero spies package thief, jumps into action

A senior "hero" leapt into action when she saw a man snatching a neighbor's package in the La Jolla area.

On a quiet afternoon last week, Gillian Ackland was in her living room when she saw an unfamiliar white car park right in her cul-de-sac off Colima Street in Bird Rock.

"It felt kind of strange," said Ackland.

Next door was a big package sitting outside her neighbor's door.

"The car suddenly starts backing up diagonally. I realize he's going for the package, and I run out the front door, saw him with the package and ran to his side of the car," said Ackland.

Her neighbor's Ring camera captured it all. In the video, a man is seen walking up to the door, grabbing the big package and a smaller one. As he starts running to his car, so does Ackland, who yells, "That's not yours!" three times.

He shoves the package in the back seat, but the door didn't fully close.

"There was adrenaline going," said Ackland.

Ackland sensed her chance.

"I knew I had a few seconds and I could do something - and I did it," said Ackland.

She opened the back door and tried to pull the package out. The package starts to fall out, but not far enough, as the car drives off. Ackland has no regrets.

"The injustice of all kept me going. I just felt it's not right, and I just thought I could get the package away from him," said Ackland.

Another neighbor took a photo of the car showing an Uber sticker on the front windshield. Inside the package was a side table. She says the neighbor missing the package thanked her profusely. He told 10News she is a "superhero neighbor."

"It's actually a little embarrassing," said Ackland.

The video was shared on the "Neighbors by Ring" app.

"It's important that neighbors look out for each other. Some might call me crazy, but I think I'm adventurous. I've led an adventurous life and that's who I am," said Ackland.

A police report was filed. 10News reached out to Uber and sent them the images of the driver and car, but have yet to hear back.