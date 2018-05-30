Wheelchair bound man found with maggot-infected bed sores; mother denied bond

A couple accused of neglecting their disabled son, as well as maliciously causing serious bodily injury, were back in a Norfolk courtroom Tuesday morning.

Georgia and Philip Arenz were arrested earlier this month for neglecting their 24-year-old son Jason.

According to court documents, the neglect was so bad it has caused permanent injury to the man who has cerebral palsy .

Court documents just discovered state the victim was covered in feces when brought in to the hospital. He also had multiple pressure ulcers and sacrum bones, along with bed sores that were infected with maggots and other insects.

In court, the Commonwealth's Attorney said Jason was 'skeletal' and she referenced bed sores that were so deep bone and tissue were visible.

A medical petition states Jason is now septic.

Georgia Arenz, 53, is the main caretaker of this victim. She was denied bond on Tuesday in court and will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 26. Her husband, Philip Arenz, moved his bond hearing back to this coming Thursday. He also has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the same day as his wife.

The commonwealth's attorney confirmed Jason Arenz is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Many were surprised to hear their neighbors had been charged with such offenses. They said they always saw Jason's mother caring for him, though he was much larger than her and difficult to move around.

Neighbors said their younger daughter is 13 years old and is currently with Child Protective Services.