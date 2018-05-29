School bus collides with car in Michigan

Police are on the scene of a crash involving an Ypsilanti school bus and one car on eastbound I-94 in Pittsfield Township.
A vehicle rear-ended a disabled Ypsilanti school bus at the eastbound I-94 exit. The bus was being provided tow assistance for a flat tire. There were no student on the bus at the time, according to the Ypsilanti School District,.
Police report that the driver of the vehicle, including three infants inside, were trapped after crashing into the school bus.
No information has been released yet regarding injuries.
